National database offers law enforcement, families new way to connect in the search for missing people

Jordan Smith was last seen in Concord in April 2021. Since that time, her family has been looking for answers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DURHAM, N.C. — On the day North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared Missing Person's Awareness Day, the State Bureau of Investigation teamed up with RTI International to host an event to offer new tools for families of the missing.

One family drove three hours from Charlotte to be there.

Jordan Smith was last seen in Concord in April 2021. Since that time, her family has been looking for answers.

"She was at my house on April the 6th of 2021 which was the week of Easter," her mother, Tracie Barbee, said.

Barbee knew something was up when Smith went quiet online.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart