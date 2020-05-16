NC churches win temporary restraining order against Governor's order, Gov. Cooper responds

Church leaders argued Cooper's guidelines restricted their constitutional rights to worship freely.

RALEIGH, N.C. — After filing a lawsuit against Governor Cooper's order allowing gatherings of only 10 people or less, church leaders have won a temporary restraining order, allowing them to meet in larger numbers for worship for at least 14 days.

On Thursday, multiple conservative Christian leaders sued Gov. Roy Cooper, asking a court to throw out his restrictions on indoor religious services. On Saturday, they won a temporary restraining order.

They argued Cooper's guidelines restricted their constitutional rights to worship freely.

The churches that sued Gov. Roy Cooper, fighting his executive order limiting indoor church services, have won a temporary restraining order against that executive order from a federal judge.

It comes just days after dozens of pastors and other religious leaders from across North Carolina met in Raleigh Thursday, calling on the state to lift its tight restrictions on churches so they can reopen for in-person services.

Return America has support from roughly 200 church leaders across North Carolina and eight state officials, including Jeff McNeely from Iredell County, and Larry Pittman from Cabarrus County. The group said they're not being treated fairly.

Governor Cooper's office responded to the ruling Saturday, saying the governor's office won't appeal the decision, but disagrees with it,

“We don’t want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19," the statement says. "While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe.”