North Carolina mayor dies due to COVID-19 complications

"Our family has been completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers and support during this journey," her post reads on Facebook. "Mac Hodges earthly journey ended this afternoon. Words cannot express how much he meant to us. He lived the best kind of life, one filled with a family that adored him and so many friends near and far. He loved Washington, the Pirates, and the beach. Wherever he went, people who met him smiled and loved him. This was true in the hospital as well. He quickly became a favorite up there. We know people love us and want to be there for us but we ask that you give us some space and time to grieve. We believe it is most important during this time of COVID to practice social distancing and the use of masks. We are not ready for visitors at this time."