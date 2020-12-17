New York law bans sale of Confederate flags on state property

In his bill-signing memo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the measure is intended to counter a rash of racist, anti-Semitic, and other intolerant behavior.

ALBANY, N.Y. — A new law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo bans the sale or display of Confederate flags, swastikas and other “symbols of hate” on state property including the state fairgrounds.

In his bill-signing memo, which was released on Wednesday, Governor Cuomo said the measure is intended to counter a rash of racist, anti-Semitic, and other intolerant behavior.

First Amendment attorney Floyd Abrams says that the law is likely to be held unconstitutional.

Governor Cuomo acknowledged in his signing memo that certain “technical changes” will be needed in the law to make sure free speech protections in the U.S. Constitution are not violated.