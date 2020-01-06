North Carolina observing Day of Mourning Monday for those who have died from COVID-19

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging all citizens of North Carolina to honor June 1, 2020 as a Day of Mourning for the 100,000 people in America who have died — including almost 1,000 people in North Carolina.

“This is an opportunity to remind ourselves that our death count is not just a number, it represents people, communities and families in mourning,” Governor Cooper said in a statement. “I encourage North Carolinians to join in this moment of silence in honor of the people we have lost and their loved ones who are struggling in the wake of this cruel virus.”

At noon on Monday, over 100 leaders of faith-based organizations across the country are leading a moment of silence. Local and state leaders across the country are also joining the call for silence.

Governor Cooper will order all state flags to be lowered to half-staff in memory of those who passed from COVID-19.