Trump to tour NC plant working on components of potential COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump will be in the Triangle on Monday to tour a Morrisville plant that is making key components of a potential coronavirus vaccine, a White House official said Thursday.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a contract manufacturer for vaccines and gene therapies, is working with Maryland-based Novavax, which recently won a $1.6 billion federal contract to develop a vaccine. Diosynth has already started production of the first batch of Novavax's NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate.

"This is just really exciting for us. We're so happy to be involved in this," Diosynth Chief Executive Martin Meeson said. "Being able to respond to a global pandemic by having this ability to manufacture [a vaccine] is just a real honor for us."

