SC bus crash leaves over a dozen injured

The crash happened in Anderson County, South Carolina on Sunday, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A bus crash in South Carolina left over people injured on Sunday.

The crash happened in Anderson County on Old Williamston Road around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office told WYFF.

A total of 14 people were taken to the hospital with some of them transported by medical helicopter. The coroner's office said they were not called to the scene.

No further information is known on this crash. More information will be released when it is available.

WCNC Charlotte Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts