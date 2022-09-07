South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs

The deadline to get your REAL ID in South Carolina is May 3, 2023.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?

South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities.

The SC DMV will offer mobile events across the state to help residents get their REAL ID.

Each event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:

Sept. 13, 2022 - Ridgeway Town Hall, 107 S. Dogwood Ave. in Ridgeway

In order to get the REAL ID, you will need to bring your social security number, proof of identity and citizenship (birth certificate or passport), two proofs of current SC physical address, and proof of all legal name changes if applicable.

Or visit the United States Citizen's Checklist for a complete list of accepted documents.

The REAL ID driver's license is $25.

Residents who are 17 or older can swap their ID to a REAL ID (without driving privileges) for no cost.

If you need to take a driving test to renew your license, if you are an international customer, or if you are applying for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a hazmat endorsement, you will not be able to purchase your REAL ID at these events.

