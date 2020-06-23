Walmart announces it will no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its stores

Walmart joins other major organizations in taking a stand to have the flag changed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., announced on Tuesday it will no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its stores. Anne Hatfield, a spokesperson for Walmart, said the retailer will also no longer sell anything bearing the flag because of its resemblance to the confederate battle flag.

“We believe it’s the right thing to do and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve,” Hatfield said.

Walmart decided to stop selling confederate flag merchandise back in 2015. Hatfield said the design of the flag is a concern for a number of stakeholders within the company.