RALEIGH, N.C. — Five months after a federal appeals court threw out his murder conviction, and more than 40 years after he was sentenced to death, Charles Ray Finch was freed Thursday.

Surrounded by relatives, Charles Ray Finch leaves the Greene Correctional Institution, Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Maury, N.C. Finch, who served more than 40 years in prison for a shopkeeper's slaying in a failed robbery attempt is heading home. A federal judge in Raleigh ordered Finch's release earlier Thursday. In January, an appeals court ruled that evidence casts doubt on Finch's murder conviction. (Drew C. Wilson/The Wilson Times via AP)

AP

A federal appeals court ruled in January that Finch was denied a fair trial because of a flawed lineup law enforcement used to obtain an eyewitness identification of Finch as the suspected killer.

With the state unlikely to retry the case – Wilson County District Attorney Robert Evans has 30 days to formally announce his decision – U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle on Thursday granted Finch his freedom.

Click here to continue reading on wral.com

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC:

'It's amazing to see her' | 14-year-old fitted for bionic Hero Arm

Charlotte native William Byron becomes youngest ever to capture Coca-Cola 600 pole

Multiple businesses damaged by 4-alarm fire in downtown Kannapolis

Norfolk Southern alarmed by Gastonia railroad pedestrian deaths