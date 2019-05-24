RALEIGH, N.C. — Five months after a federal appeals court threw out his murder conviction, and more than 40 years after he was sentenced to death, Charles Ray Finch was freed Thursday.
A federal appeals court ruled in January that Finch was denied a fair trial because of a flawed lineup law enforcement used to obtain an eyewitness identification of Finch as the suspected killer.
With the state unlikely to retry the case – Wilson County District Attorney Robert Evans has 30 days to formally announce his decision – U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle on Thursday granted Finch his freedom.
Click here to continue reading on wral.com
OTHER STORIES ON WCNC:
'It's amazing to see her' | 14-year-old fitted for bionic Hero Arm
Charlotte native William Byron becomes youngest ever to capture Coca-Cola 600 pole
Multiple businesses damaged by 4-alarm fire in downtown Kannapolis
Norfolk Southern alarmed by Gastonia railroad pedestrian deaths