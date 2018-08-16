IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — NBC Charlotte uncovering new details about a Statesville teacher arrested for several rape and sex offense charges.

Christina Davis Jolly, 43, has been a teacher in the area for over a decade, teaching at Troutman Elementary and Middle Schools and most recently at North Iredell Middle School.

As teachers in the district returned to their classrooms Thursday, Jolly was suspended with pay.

“We've been monitoring social media accounts and communication with Mrs. Jolly and this (15-year-old) child,” said detective Patrick Dixson with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. “Based upon what we found, we found probable cause to make these charges.”

Jolly is facing five felony counts of statutory rape and two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

Neighbors voiced their concerns with NBC Charlotte after Jolly posted bail.

“We’re new to the neighborhood and being that she was going to be a teacher of my son's, it's very shocking.” That woman asked we withhold her name to protect her identity.

“I've received several calls from people that either had her in the past or were aware of her position as a teacher,” Dixson said.

NBC Charlotte ran a background check on Jolly, uncovering two additional (prior) charges filed in N.C.; one infraction in 2016, which is a minor non-criminal offense. The other, in 2001, was a criminal case but the exact charge is not shown. Both cases were disposed.

The victim, in this case, was not one of her students, but we contacted the spokesperson for Iredell Statesville School District, Dr. Boen Nutting, about their vetting process to protect all students.

“As someone who works for the school district, a parent with a child here and a huge advocate for children, we absolutely know that this is of utmost importance,” Dr. Nutting said. “If we find someone or something that we need to refer to social services or the Sheriff's Office that can be part of our process. Our children's safety is our number one concern.”

Jolly's court date was set for August 20.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC