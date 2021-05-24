Stone Mountain Park leaders to meet, discuss possible changes in an effort to gain financial investors

The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The Stone Mountain Association is set to meet Monday afternoon to discuss potential changes in an effort to make the park more "palatable" to financial investors, they said.

Stone Mountain Park, known for its large rock carvings of confederate leaders, has faced continuous scrutiny over the years due to the history of the park and the loss has been financially noticeable for the company.

According to the park's CEO Bill Stephen, Stone Mountain Park lost $27 million between 2019 and 2020. This created a 56% drop in revenue that "is not sustainable."

Stephen's report also announced that the Marriot is leaving the park in 2022. The Marriott is the park's only hotel.

“All interested potential vendor/partner replacements indicate they will NOT bid on the RFP, without the State of Georgia dealing with issues revolving around the Confederacy,” the report also stated.

Back in April, the park's CEO outlined ways to move Stone Mountain Park forward. Among some of the suggestions is finding ways "to tell the whole truth" about the park and some of its more controversial aspects.

That means acknowledging its history with the Klan and the Confederacy. It also means bringing to light the park's history as a Native-American burial ground.

The Confederate flags that currently stand near the bottom of the walk-up trail could be moved. And Confederate Hall, which houses the operations of the park, could be renamed "Heritage Hall."

Last August, Stone Mountain Park closed ahead of a white nationalist rally and counterprotest.