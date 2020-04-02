UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A stranded motorist is accused of trying to steal a Union County deputies car on I-485 Monday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, one of their deputies was on his way home in a marked patrol car when he observed traffic backing up due to a disabled vehicle in the left lane. The deputy stopped and approached 22-year-old JeJuan McArthur McCalston.

Deputies said it appeared that McCalston’s vehicle was out of fuel. The deputy requested Mecklenburg County authorities to respond and assist with traffic control while he attempted to push the vehicle out of the roadway for safety reasons.

After a brief conversation, deputies said McCalston ran from his vehicle and got into the deputy’s patrol vehicle. The sheriff's office said he repeatedly pushed the patrol car’s gas pedal and attempted to drive away but was unable in defeating the transmission lock.

The deputy successfully removed McCalston and took him into custody.

Matthews Police responded and arrested McCalston, charging him with felony attempted larceny and driving while Impaired. McCalston appeared before a Mecklenburg County magistrate where he was given an unsecured bond on the two charges.

