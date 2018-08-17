JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Could your favorite cereals, oatmeal and granola be laced with poison? According to a new study by the national non-profit organization Environmental Working Group, or EWG, they say they've discovered "hefty" amounts of glyphosate, the key ingredient in the weed-killing pesticide Roundup in popular oat-based products.

They report the toxin in products like Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Kind Bars, Nature Valley Granola Bars and Quaker's Old Fashioned Oats.

EWG toxicologist Alexis Temkin says she was shocked when they found a majority of their tests showed positive for the toxins.

"What we’re talking about is long term health effects based on continuous exposure over a long period of time," said Temkin. "We just don’t think foods with pesticides should be fed to children, especially when it's been linked to cancer and may carry some risks."

EWG reports that their findings were released just days after a California jury awarded nearly $300 Million to someone who claimed the poison used in the weed-killer roundup gave them Lymphoma.

EWG says they discovered dangerous doses of glyphosate in 43 of the 45 conventionally grown oats products they tested, 31 of which they say have unsafe amounts for children.

Health expert and nutritionist Heather Wagner is studying epidemiology, so she knows the important tie between foods and diseases. She says even if just one study is reporting this information it should alarm the EPA and cause the public to demand action.

Some companies are starting to respond to the study and EWG is now responding back, defending their study and calling for change.

General Mills statement

"Our products are safe and without question they meet regulatory safety levels. The EPA has researched this issue and has set rules that we follow as do farmers who grow crops including wheat and oats. We continue to work closely with farmers, our suppliers and conservation organizations to minimize the use of pesticides on the crops and ingredients we use in our foods."

Quaker’s statement

"We proudly stand by the safety and quality of our Quaker products. Producing healthy, wholesome food is Quaker's number one priority, and we've been doing that for more than 140 years.

Quaker does not add glyphosate during any part of the milling process. Glyphosate is commonly used by farmers across the industry who apply it pre-harvest. Once the oats are transported to us, we put them through our rigorous process that thoroughly cleanses them (de-hulled, cleaned, roasted and flaked).

Any levels of glyphosate that may remain are significantly below any regulatory limits and well within compliance of the safety standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as safe for human consumption.

Quaker continually evaluates our product portfolio to ensure the highest quality and safety standards for our consumers. While our products comply with all safety and regulatory requirements, we are happy to be part of the discussion and are interested in collaborating with industry peers, regulators and other interested parties on glyphosate."

Monsanto statement

A special interest group called the Environmental Working Group (EWG) is again publicizing misleading information about pesticide residues in food. The EWG is a leader in spreading misinformation about pesticides, vaccines, and other topics. The EWG is perhaps best known for their annual “Dirty Dozen” list, which has been widely criticized and debunked by the science community, farmers, and others (see this report by Huffington Post and this perspective by UC Davis researcher Carl Winter).”

FULL MONSANTO STATEMENT: https://monsanto.com/news-stories/statements/environmental-working-group-ewg-spreading-misleading-information-time-glyphosate/

In response, EWG sent First Coast News the following press release:

EWG Responds to General Mills and Quaker Oats: ‘Legal Is Not the Same as Safe’

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2018

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Working Group is disappointed that General Mills and the Quaker Oats Company have brushed aside consumer health concerns raised by new research that found the cancer-causing weed killer glyphosate in Quaker Old Fashioned Oats, Quaker Dinosaur Egg Instant Oatmeal and Cheerios.

The companies claim that the levels of glyphosate remain within the regulatory levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Below is a statement from EWG President Ken Cook:

We are deeply disappointed by the tone-deaf response of General Mills and the Quaker Oats Company to the news that EWG research has found a toxic weed killer in their products at levels of concern to human health—especially the health of kids.

Simply stated, there is far too much glyphosate in their products for parents to feel comfortable feeding them to their kids.

It is especially disappointing because these two multi-billion dollar companies can take the simple step of telling their oat farmers to stop using glyphosate as a harvest-time desiccant on their crops. That simple step will reduce or eliminate the contamination and ensure the safety of American families that consume their products. The oat products we tested from a number of other companies had glyphosate levels well below our children’s health-protective benchmark, so it is possible to produce and sell foods that do not contain unsafe levels of glyphosate.

General Mills and Quaker Oats are relying on outdated safety standards used by a government agency that is notorious for neglecting new science on chemicals. Our view is that the government standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency pose real health risks to Americans – particularly children, who are more sensitive to the effects of toxic chemicals than adults.

Just because a pesticide level is legal in food doesn’t mean that level is safe.

General Mills and Quaker Oats should volunteer to meet real health standards and make the effort to remove glyphosate from their products. The companies should not wait for a mandate from the federal government to do what’s right for their consumers.

We expect better from General Mills and Quaker Oats, and we will continue to urge consumers to express their preference with their pocketbooks. People don’t like to eat pesticides. They don’t like to drink pesticides. Despite the benefits they often have, pesticides have no place in people.

