CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A popular park in Charlotte is about to undergo a year-long planned renovation starting June 1.

Parts of Park Road Park will be closed until June 2019 for improvements. Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Director W. Lee Jones said the renovations fell in line with the timeline for a Charlotte Water sewer project in the area.

“We saw this as an opportunity to do some much-needed renovation work over at the park,” Jones added.

Crews will replace three of the existing open-air pavilions, pave and clean the area around the pond, repave the parking lot, and upgrade the ballfields. Jones said people will still be able to access the playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, and green spaces available for picnics. There will be areas blocked off with signage for the construction.

“It’s going to totally enhance and enrich the experience once all the work is done for the residents and users of that park,” Jones said.

The renovations come as The Trust for Public Land recently released its 2018 ParkScore Index. The list ranks Charlotte 97th in the nation, coming in last out of cities with complete data.

Charlotte received the lowest score for the percent of residents within a 10-minute walk to the park. It also received low marks for the number of basketball hoops per 10,000 residents and number of restrooms per 10,000 residents.

Jones said some of the data in the study may be misleading because he said it only accounts for the parks within the city of Charlotte, not the entire county.

According to Jones, the study only looks about 13,000 acres of park land, whereas Mecklenburg County has about 23,000 acres of park land. Jones said the parks and rec department is working to improve accessibility and connectivity to parks through sidewalks and greenways.

“Ask any resident that’s recently moved here, that’s been here for awhile,” Jones said, “they love our parks.”

Katie Marentes brings her two twin boys to Park Road Park a few times a week. While she would love to see more splash pads and better upkeep in the park, she was surprised to learn where Charlotte ranked on the nationwide park ranking.

“I’m shocked to hear that cause I spend so much time here that I’m okay with them,” Marentes added.

