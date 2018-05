Governors in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama have declared a state of emergency ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto as it makes its way toward the Gulf of Mexico on a path that meteorologists say could strengthen the storm.

Alberto, currently northwest of Cuba, is heading north toward the Gulf and is expected to bring days of heavy rainfall and possible flooding to the coast over the weekend. On its current track, the storm would make landfall along the Gulf Coast near the Florida-Alabama border late Monday or early Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Parts of the Alabama and Florida coast were placed under a tropical storm warning Saturday afternoon with Mississippi still under a watch.

To prepare, all three states in the storm's current path declared a state of emergency. The executive orders in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama will help free up resources and allow for the activation of the National Guard.

"Whether you’re a resident of this state or just visiting, you need to stay updated on this evolving tropical system," Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said in a statement. "Coastal and inland flooding could be a serious issue in the coming days. I ask everyone to please make final preparations to your family emergency plan, especially those that live in mobile homes and low-lying areas."

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to the National Hurricane Center. It follows the deadly and disastrous 2017 hurricane season that destroyed large parts of Puerto Rico and left coastal areas of Texas under water.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott's emergency order affected all 67 counties in the state. Scott said "it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring."

In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey signed an order Saturday evening to declare a state of emergency. The order covers 40 southern counties, which currently would feel the brunt of the storm.

Ivey’s said residents should be "prepared for the potential of significant flooding."

Meteorologists say Alberto is currently packing sustained winds near 40 mph but strengthening is expected as it moves through warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico. For the storm to reach hurricane strength, it would need to have at least 74 mph winds.

"Alberto could bring tropical storm conditions and storm surge to portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast later this weekend and early next week," the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to bring between 6 and 12 inches of rain to the northwest Florida area, and there is the possibility of 12 to 24 inches of rain in some areas, the National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala., said.

The downpours could dampen Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer tourist season along Gulf beaches. Along with heavy rains and high winds come rough seas and a threat of rip currents from Florida to Louisiana. Those currents can sweep swimmers out to sea.

Contributing: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal; Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

