SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday (June 25), the community of Springdale held a surprise birthday parade for Harry Joyner, a WWII veteran who is turning 97-years-old this Sunday.

Workers at the Springdale Senior Center got together and surprised Joyner with the birthday parade.

Firetrucks, police cars, the Honor Guard Motorcycle men and women's clubs, and many others drove down Park Street honking and waving to Joyner.

Staff at the senior center say Joyner has had a rough go lately and was recently in a rehabilitation center.

The Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center posted a celebration letter to Joyner on their Facebook page Friday (June 26).

It had a special message for Joyner, thanking him for his service.