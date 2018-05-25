LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- The sheriff's office released surveillance pictures from a business break-in earlier this month in Lancaster County, hoping the public could help catch the criminal.

The burglary happened around 10:45 p.m. on May 11. Investigators said a Buick Century pulled up in front of the AT&T store on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, and a man got out and threw a rock through a window of the business.

PHOTOS: Suspect breaks into AT&T store, steals Apple watches

Deputies said the man stole two Apple watches then left; he only stayed in the store for about a minute. Another person was driving the getaway car, according to investigators.

“I encourage anyone with information about the burglar, the car, or this incident to contact us,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “You do not have to tell us who you are. Just tell us what you know and we will take it from there.”

If you know anything about this case, call the sheriff's office at 803-283-3388 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. You can also submit a tip online.

