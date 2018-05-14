GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- A Gaston County mother said her neighbor broke into her home and tried to rape her over the weekend.

The suspect was in court Monday. NBC Charlotte learned he was scheduled to face charges for another sex offense at the end of the month.

Victims in sexual assault cases are not usually identified, but Diamond Evans wants others to hear her story to send a message of support.

Evans said Mother's Day weekend was supposed to be a happy time, but it quickly turned traumatic.

"I've been paranoid, and I feel like I'm walking on eggshells in my own house," said Evans.

On Saturday, as she was about to take a shower, Evans said her neighbor, Tremonte Harrell, banged on her door asking for her WiFi password.

She told him, "Give me a second, I don't have any clothes, so I'll take a picture of it and send it to you through messenger on Facebook."

Evans said Harrell wouldn't leave and forced his way in.

"He's like, 'I wanna show you. I got something for you,' and I say, 'Can you please get out? I don't have any clothes,' so I drop to the floor, I'm covering myself up because I'm completely nude at this point, and he's groping on himself, pulling his stuff out in front of me," Evans said.

She said all this happened while her baby sat on the couch -- screaming hysterically.

Evan told NBC Charlotte Harrell eventually left; she immediately called her friend and then 911.

Investigators charged Harrell with felony second degree attempted rape and felony breaking and entering to terrorize.

Online records showed Harrell had bonded out of Mecklenburg County Jail earlier this year, awaiting court on charges of kidnapping and first-degree sex offense.

Evans said she was raped at 14, and after what happened Saturday, she wants all women to know they're not alone.

"If you have a story, and it's happened to you, you need to talk to somebody. You need to reach out to somebody because it's a traumatizing experience," said Evans.

Harrell remained in the Gaston County Jail under $125,000 bond.

