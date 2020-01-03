ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after someone died while in Rock Hill Police custody.

Police said they were responding to a domestic violence incident around 2:20 p.m. Saturday. Officers made an arrest after investigating the incident.

The suspect was placed in the patrol car and was transported to Rock Hill Police Department jail. Police said the suspect became unresponsive once they arrive to the jail.

EMS was called and the suspect was transported to the hospital where the arrestee was later pronounced deceased.

At this time police have not released the name of the arrestee.

The Rock Hill Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will also conduct an independent investigation into the incident as well.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old man in Columbia, NC

Joe Biden projected winner of South Carolina Democratic Primary

Billionaire Tom Steyer ends Democratic presidential campaign