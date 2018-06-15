GASTONIA, N.C. -- A late-night knock at the door led to a woman getting shot in her own home, according to Gastonia Police.

Officers were looking for the man they say tried to force his way into a house on West Mauney Avenue on Wednesday night.

The woman's husband, whose name matches the police report obtained by NBC Charlotte, posted about the incident publicly on Facebook.

The homeowner said he answered the door, and a gunman tried to force his way inside. The husband wrote that he quickly shut and locked the door, but the suspect fired shots, hitting his wife.

"It's going to be a female patient advising that she was shot in the hand and through the shoulder," dispatchers said in the audio recording.

In another public Facebook post, the husband said his wife had emergency surgery and was recovering.

Fighting off a gunman: @GPDNC looking for a gunman who tried to force his way through this door. When the couple inside fought him off, police say the gunman shot through the door, hitting a woman inside. She’s expected to be okay. pic.twitter.com/KHkTMfgdfQ — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 15, 2018

Detectives have not made any arrests, and they have not said whether the gunman targeted the home or randomly chose it. Investigators said home invasions are particularly brazen crimes and not new to our region.

"It's a very bold move, even on the part of the criminal to come into someone's home not knowing what you might encounter on the inside so it's alarming."

In Union County, detectives from multiple agencies are still looking for three men accused of terrorizing and robbing people in at least five different home invasions last month.

If you know anything about the Gaston County home invasion, call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

