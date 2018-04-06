CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Steele Creek.

According to CMPD, officers were investigating a shooting into a home in the 14300 block of Carolina Forest Road around 10:30 Sunday night when they heard gunshots. The victim, only identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene after police found him lying in the roadway.

CMPD is currently investigating a homicide in the 14400 block of Carolina Forest Rd. One person has been pronounced deceased. At this time, officers are actively searching for the suspect. All residents in the area are asked to please stay inside of their homes. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 4, 2018

Officers were searching for the suspect and urged neighbors to stay in their homes. A helicopter could be heard and seen circling the area.

No suspect information has been released by CMPD and no arrests have been made.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC