CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- North Carolina health officials are actively investigating a case of severe bleeding in a patient after possibly using a synthetic cannabinoid.

The fake marijuana drug was laced with rat poison which has a side effect of severe bleeding.

“These drugs act at the same part of the brain marijuana does, but the effects are completely different," toxicologist Dr. Ann Arens told NBC Charlotte.

That effect is a condition that prevents blood clotting and can cause excessive bleeding.

Calls into poison control centers are only going up now. So far this year, the American Association of Poison Control Centers (AAPCC) showed 19 people in North Carolina have filed reports concerning synthetic cannabinoids.

Due to the risk of bleeding from the drug, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended not using

any synthetic cannabinoid product if you have purchased since March 1, 2018.