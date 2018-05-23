A Tampa police officer recently found a homeless man panhandling for his dog, but instead of arresting him, the officer paid the pet's medical bill, a veterinary clinic says.

Vets4Pets Charitable Clinic said Officer Bart Wester found the homeless man asking for money for his dog Karma in downtown Tampa.

Wester put the man and dog in his patrol car and drove him to Vets4Pets, 5010 E. Broadway Ave., where the dog was treated. Wester then paid the bill.

"We want to make sure everyone knows about the wonderful act of kindness he made," the clinic wrote. "We were just informed that Officer Wester has been with the Tampa Police Department for over 10 years and does special things like this all the time!"

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP