CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

A Beaufort County teacher has died, three days after she was attacked by an unknown animal.

Brenda Hamilton, 77, had been in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center since Friday morning's attack outside of Pantego. Members of the woman's family confirm that she passed away this morning at the hospital.

Biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission performed some preliminary DNA tests and have eliminated the possibility that any wild animals native to the area were involved in the attack, the sheriff's office said.

Police say two suspects opened fire in the parking lot of a Walmart on Galleria Boulevard Saturday night, leaving a 22-year-old man shot, and multiple cars with bullet holes. One of the cars belongs to a mom and daughter, who told NBC Charlotte they saw the shooting.

“You just hear gunshots, lots of gunshots,” Dana Knox said.

That's when her daughter poked her head up and looked around. At that moment, the suspect looked at her and pulled the trigger.

“I went into mama bear mode," Knox said. "That’s my baby. And the next thing you hear is 'pop' on the top of her car."

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still without a job in the NFL. He is most well-known for kneeling during the national anthem and has not played in the NFL since 2016. However, on Friday, a collusion case he had filed against the NFL was settled and now people are talking about what's next.

In an interview with CNN, Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos made a "bold prediction" saying Carolina would be one of three teams who could pick Kaepernick up.

"The natural would be if Cam Newton is out, then the natural place would to be to play with Eric (Reid) in Carolina," Geragos told CNN.

The Panthers quarterback had an arthroscopic procedure on his throwing shoulder about four weeks ago, but all signs have pointed to that procedure helping with some of the pain and problems Newton suffered in 2018.

Even after his tragic death, legendary driver Dale Earnhardt still lives on in the memory of all his fans as one of the fierce competitors in the sport.

On the 18th anniversary of his father's death, Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted some rare photos of his dad working on his BGN car in 1984.

"Every year on this day I get to see all kinds of great comments and photos related to dad. They are always nice to see. But especially cool is finding pictures you’ve never seen before, like these," Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

Police in Siler City are looking for two men wanted after putting razor blades under grocery cart handles at a Walmart store, injuring at least one person. The Siler City Police Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page to warn people.

Siler City Police need help to identify two people wanted after razor blades found on shopping carts.

Siler City Police

One man sought as a person of interest is in his lower to mid-20s with a thin build and brown hair. He was seen driving a tan, late-model Chevrolet Suburban or late model GMC SUV, according to Siler City police.

The other man was seen wearing a Carhartt t-shirt, according to police. This suspect appears to be around 40, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a "stocky build," according to police.