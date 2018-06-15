CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dozens of American Airlines flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Thursday evening due to a technical issue.

The airline said about 120 flights were canceled in the Queen City out of 275 company-wide. The problem, American said, stemmed from a glitch with its regional carrier, PSA Airlines.

Passengers wasted no time taking to Twitter to demand answers.

"Hey @AmericanAir what’s with the delay for AA5099 BNA-CLT? Plane hasn’t left CLT. They say weather in CLT but radar is clear 🤷🏼‍♀️ what gives?" said Sara D.

Hey @AmericanAir what’s with the delay for AA5099 BNA-CLT? Plane hasn’t left CLT. They say weather in CLT but radar is clear 🤷🏼‍♀️ what gives? — Sara D (@SaraDif) June 15, 2018

Around 9:15 p.m, American Airlines tweeted this statement: "PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers."

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

Here is the full statement emailed to NBC Charlotte:

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that has caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. The total number of canceled flights is approximately 275 (about 120 in CLT).



Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and take care of our customers by accommodating them on mainline flights or other regional carriers.

We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of those who have been impacted by this issue.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app before heading to the airport.

Photo: Ruth Miller

Airline officials added they were working with passengers on hotel accommodations and rescheduling flights, the earliest being Friday. The cause of the glitch was under investigation.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC