A teenager was bitten by a snake in south Charlotte. Annie Fonville was searching for turtles and beavers along Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

"And then I wanted to see where they were going so I wanted to throw a rock in the water."

That's when she discovered another member of the animal kingdom.

"So then I went to pick up the rock, the snake jumped out and bit me," said Annie.

The marks left behind were from a venomous copperhead.

"It got very swollen on my hand and then it reached up to my arm," Annie said.

Her father rushed her to the hospital where doctors gave her anti-venom. Annie is the second person in her neighborhood to get bitten by a copperhead in less than a year.

"It's the most shocking thing you could ever imagine."

A copperhead sunk its fangs into Lisa Romanoff last October right outside her front door -- just a couple hundred feet from where Annie got bit.

"I kept screaming for my husband, 'I got bit by a snake!'"

Neighbors blame construction on the greenway. As crews clear trees to expand the path, snakes slither closer to homes.

"They're tearing down trees and kicking up dust, so it's destroying their habitat, I guess."

Annie has some advice for those venturing out for a nature walk.

"Just watch out. Maybe don't go when it's dark outside because I didn't see it."

