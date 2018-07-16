A teenager died and a police officer was hurt Monday after a three-vehicle crash in Rowan County.

It happened around 7 a.m. on Old Salisbury-Concord Road near Irish Potato Road. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck didn't yield to a tractor-trailer and the impact sent the pickup into a car driven by a Huntersville police officer.

The pickup driver was killed at the scene. The semi driver was hurt. The officer's injuries were not serious.

Neighbors said blind spots make that area of Old Salisbury-Concord Road very dangerous.

"The way that intersection is set up likes It's really difficult."

Troopers said those types of intersections are all around the county and state, and drivers need to be extra cautious.

"You're going to have to check three and four times to make sure there's nothing as you pull out into the roadway. "

Police said it appeared the victim who died was responsible for the crash. The teen's name was not released.

