YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- City leaders in Tega Cay are working on ways to protect families from wild animals after a coyote tried to attack a man out for a run with his dogs.

It happened near Lookout Park over the weekend.

"He was in an area where we have had some coyote sightings reported over the last month," said Charlie Funderburk, Tega Cay city manager.

Quintin Huseman said the coyote came out of the bushes and chased them down the trail. One of the dogs got nipped on the hip. The wild animal then tried to attack Huseman, but his other dog chased the coyote away.

"It appears that the coyotes are getting a little too comfortable. They are getting acclimated which is something we don't want them to do," said Funderburk.

The coyote attack was the first reported attempt on a human in Tega Cay in a long time but certainly not the first sighting. Social media sites have been filled with reports of missing pets.

In Indian Land, coyotes have been spotted in neighborhoods in broad daylight. In Huntersville, a rabid coyote crossed paths with a family returning from Bible study.

The wild animal is considered a nuisance in every county in South Carolina; however, officials with the Department of Natural Resources said they can't do anything about the coyotes.

Tega Cay leaders said they plan to bring in a tracker to find the coyotes before what happened to one of Huseman's dogs happens to a child.

"We've met with public safety, parks and rec about closing off that area of the trail. So we're gonna temporarily shut those areas down," said Funderburk.

City leaders asked for anyone who has an encounter with a coyote to let them know so the tracker knows where they're living.

