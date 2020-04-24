COLUMBIA, S.C. — On April 25th, ten digit dialing in the 803 area code will go into effect for all calls. Instead of dialing the seven digit number, you’ll have to add the area code before you dial.

Since October of 2019, you may have been practicing this as you make calls; on April 25, it becomes mandatory for your call to be completed.

Why is this happening?

On May 26, a new area code will be introduced to the current 803 area. The new code will be 839 and will supplement the 803 area code.

The counties affected are:

York

Lancaster

Chester

Lexington

Richland

Fairfield

Kershaw

What is the impact on you?

It will be minimal, outside of the ten-digit dialing requirement. If you currently have a phone number with an 803 area code, that will not change.

Current telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change. If a customer has an 803 area code, that area code will remain unchanged.

The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change because of the new area code.

Current local calls will remain a local call for billing purposes regardless of the number of digits dialed.

911 calls will remain unchanged.

If services accessed by dialing 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available, they will remain unchanged.

Automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment that are currently programmed to dial a 7-digit number will need to be reprogrammed to match the new dialing procedures. Examples include life safety systems, stored telephone numbers in phone contact lists, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers and alarm and security systems.