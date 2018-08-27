ROCK HILL, S.C. — No charges will be filed in the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found inside a hot car in Rock Hill.

Investigators said Lamartray Adams Jr. was found unresponsive inside a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Glenarden Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The child died in the ambulance on the way to Piedmont Medical Center.

Following investigations, Rock Hill police determined Adams was inside the family's home when he opened the front door, walked out, went into the family's car and accidentally locked himself inside the car.

Rock Hill police called said it was a "terrible accident" and does not believe the child's parents left him inside the hot car.

