CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – Y’all! The Conway Police Department has taken the lip-syncing law enforcement challenge and put a new spin on it!

Officers Danny Worley and Ivan Cortes are battling each other in this challenge. Officer Worley starts out asking if his recruit is ready to learn a few things and begins singing, “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

"On the day I was born, the nurses all gathered 'round. And they gazed in wide wonder at the joy they had found. The head nurse spoke up, said ‘Leave this one alone.’ She could tell right away that I was bad to the bone. Bad to the bone. Bad to the bone. B-B-B-B-Bad…”

Officer Worley is interrupted by Officer Cortes. “I’m sorry, sorry sir,” said Officer Cortes. “What was wrong with that,” exclaimed Officer Worley. That’s when Officer Cortes told him there wasn’t anything wrong with the song, but it was outdated. “Outdated! George Thorogood is not outdated. That’s a classic!” said Officer Worley. “It’s 2018, sir,” said Officer Cortes. Then he was asked to see what he had that is better than the rock classic.

Officer Cortes begins his song. “And it's nothing like I've ever known before! Love is an open door! Love is an open door! Love is an open door! With you! With you! With you! With you! Love is an open door.”

Officer Worley is just sitting in the passenger seat, shaking his head. The song is from the Disney children’s favorite, “Frozen.” Officer Cortes said it was a great movie! “That is NOT a great movie, listen, I’m going to show you another classic that is a lot better than whatever you said about a door being open or whatever,” said Officer Worley.

He then proceeds to get out of the patrol car singing “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston. After being seemingly embarrassed by his own dance moves, he pretends to get a call they need to go out on.

In the Facebook post by the police department, Conway PD said, “ConwayPD #lipsyncchallenge accepted! We have been receiving numerous Facebook and email messages from our citizens wanting to know when Conway PD was going to take part in the #lipsyncchallenge #conwaypd Here is our response. Now we want to see what all the other agencies in Faulkner County can do!”

So, what do you got Faulkner County? In their tweet, they've called out the University of Central Arkansas Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, North Little Rock Police Department, Little Rock Police Department, Fort Smith Police Department and the Searcy Police Department.

