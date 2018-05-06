CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A deadly wreck in north Charlotte Tuesday morning reignited the debate over semi safety.

Two people were killed when an SUV and a tractor-trailer collided at W.T Harris Blvd. and I-485. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the car struck the side of the trailer and came to a rest underneath. The two people in the SUV died. The semi driver was not hurt.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) said 500 people die each year after colliding with the sides of tractor trailers.

For years, some have been lobbying for side guards on tractor trailers that will stop cars from crashing underneath -- arguing the barriers could make us all safer on the roads.

Lois Durso said her 26-year-old daughter, Roya, died instantly when her car went under the side of a big rig.

"If the trailer had side guards, she would have survived," said Durso.

Side guards are required in Europe. Government officials and families of victims across the U.S. have been pushing for tools that could prevent deadly tractor-trailer accidents for more than 40 years.

After a lengthy study in 2014, the NTSB even made a formal recommendation to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration that the agency require tractor-trailers be equipped with side guards. As of November last year, the NHTSA was still researching the issue.

Last year, a Republican and a Democrat teamed up to introduce legislation that would have required side guards, but that bill is sitting in committee.

The trucking industry argued the guards weigh a truck down, and they're costly.

CMPD said in the case of Tuesday morning's accident, the driver of the SUV was speeding and failed to stop for a red light.

