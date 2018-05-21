CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- New numbers show how often dog attacks are happening in the Queen City.

Around 1,300 dog bite cases were reported in 2016 and also in 2017, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control. That’s an average of more than three incidents every day.

Just last week, a Gaston County woman had to fend off two pit bulls. She told 911 dispatchers the dogs killed her cat and then began running around the neighborhood.

NBC Charlotte talked to a dog trainer who said it’s especially concerning for children because they can be the main targets.

Dog trainer, Joaquin Robles with Dog Brothers Pet Services said he helps dogs with a history of aggressive behavior. Robles said he walks former fighter dogs in large groups with other dogs to help improve their behavior.

Robles told NBC Charlotte the dogs' owners are concerned about the danger to children.

“We have that problem in Charlotte sometimes, with attacking the kids,” Robles said.

John Garcia, 9, was sent to the hospital last fall after being attacked by a dog while playing with kids in his neighborhood.

“The dog bit me at the back of my leg and was dragging me,” Garcia previously told NBC Charlotte.

In the same week, a seven-year-old girl was gruesomely injured after two pit bulls escaped their owner’s backyard. In another case, seven school children were bitten by a stray dog.

Robles hopes his program will give dogs who have behaved aggressively in the past another shot.

“This is the opportunity land, for the dogs, and for the humans,” said Robles. “It’s a second chance. Why not a second chance?.”

NBC Charlotte reached out to CMPD Animal Care and Control about Robles methods. They did not address those tactics specifically, but instead released this statement reading: “We can only recommend that all citizens follow ordinances concerning leash laws, permitting and aggressive behavior.”

© 2018 WCNC