CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Defenders uncovered an exclusive story about the reliability of local ambulances.

NBC Charlotte learned engine issues are affecting more than half of Medic’s fleet. Some ambulances are out of commission, while others are being closely watched, according to Medic. The Defenders asked about the potential risk for an ambulance to break down in an emergency.

Medic told NBC Charlotte some of the ambulances have black smoke billowing from the exhaust, but they said that’s just a symptom of the bigger problem.

We asked Medic Deputy Director Jeff Keith if he thinks about the worst case scenario.

“Every single day,” Keith told NBC Charlotte.

The ambulance company said three ambulances are out of commission for repairs, and they plan to get at least eight more ambulances fixed.

“It’s something we have seen a pattern develop,” said Keith.

In fact, Medic said engine issues have even happened out on the road. Fortunately, the problems have not occurred while carrying a patient. The Defenders asked Keith if that’s a concern.

“It’s very much a concern, and when I say very much a concern, nobody wants to have concerns over the reliability of something like their ambulance fleet,” said Keith.

“The ambulance not being able to physically get there because of a breakdown is extraordinarily troubling,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Jim Puckett.

Puckett heard Medic present the widespread issue at this weeks’ county board meeting. The ambulances under scrutiny are Terrastar trucks with Maxx Force engines. They make up 35 of the 64 ambulances in Medic’s fleet.

“I always hope the companies will do the right thing, but our job is to protect the public,” said Commissioner Puckett.

The manufacturer, Navistar International, is already being sued in a class action lawsuit. The company is accused of selling a defective product; specifically Maxx Force engines. The Medic ambulances also use Maxx Force engines, but a smaller version than those targeted in the lawsuit. The common thread is problems with the engine’s emission system.

“If there is a class action suit, we clearly need to be a part of it,” Puckett told NBC Charlotte.

Medic said the manufacturer is repairing the problem at no cost. Officials said the ultimate goal is to get all the Maxx Force engines examined. In the meantime, everyone is hoping to avoid a worst-case scenario.

“We are managing and making sure every vehicle we put on the road is worthy and deserves to be on the road and if it shouldn’t be, it’s not,” Keith told NBC Charlotte.

NBC Charlotte has reached out to Navistar for comment, but they have not responded.

