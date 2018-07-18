HARRISBURG, N.C. — The NBC Charlotte Defenders are digging into a new lawsuit that claims the way North Carolina enforces traffic fines is unconstitutional.

Attorneys say 400,000 people in the state have had their licenses revoked simply because they can’t afford court costs. The lawsuit is asking the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to take new steps before revoking another person’s license.

NBC Charlotte talked to a man who says he couldn’t keep up with the fines, then he was not allowed to drive, and it went downhill from there.

Seti Johnson said he was driving down U.S. 49 in Harrisburg when he was caught speeding. He said trying to pay off traffic citations which sent him in circles around the court system.

“We’re trying to fight to keep my license active,” Johnson told NBC Charlotte.

The husband and father took action. The Defenders team dug into the class action lawsuit against the North Carolina DMV.

“People are in dire need of their licenses back,” said plaintiff attorney, Cristina Baker.

Baker told NBC Charlotte they are suing over the state’s practices for revoking licenses. She said it unfairly impacts people who can’t afford to pay traffic citations.

“You’re depriving them of a right to their driver’s license simply because you don’t have money, and that is the criminalization of poverty,” Baker said.

Baker said in Johnson’s case, a pair of speeding tickets totaled about $700 with court costs included. When he couldn’t pay, his license was revoked. Then Johnson was pulled over again for driving with a revoked license.

“Without a license is hard, because without going to work you’re not going to be able to pay anything,” said Johnson.

NBC Charlotte asked Baker how many people are affected by North Carolina’s enforcement practices.

“There are over 400,000 people who have their licenses revoked for nonpayment and fines and fees,” said Baker.

The lawsuit claimed the state’s policy is unconstitutional because it violates equal protection under the law and due process rights. Baker is now pushing for required court hearings before someone’s license is revoked.

“Where you would actually ask somebody what their financial circumstances are and giving them a chance to be heard in court,” Baker told NBC Charlotte.

Johnson said his license was just reinstated earlier this year after he finally paid off the speeding tickets. However, he still owes court costs for driving on a revoked license. Johnson told NBC Charlotte he’s now afraid of losing his license again.

“I don’t want to have to go through this again,” said Johnson.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office said the case is still in its early stages, and they will be filing a response at the appropriate time.

