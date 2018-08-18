The Defenders team has learned a wave of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers could be leaving the department on the heels of a new law that sweetens the retirement pot.

The department is already facing the challenge of filling about 170 vacant positions.

House Bill 284 would allow officers to retire after 25 years of service instead of 30 years with full benefits.

Officer Mark Michalec, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, told NBC Charlotte that means hundreds of CMPD officers could potentially leave.

"This time next year is when they would probably get everything hammered out," said Officer Michalec.

The potential mass exodus comes as CMPD is trying to recruit new blood.

"It's job number one, two, and three for me right now, that we find folks who want to do this job and that we can hire to do this job," said Captain Dave Johnson.

Captain Johnson said applications are up but 95 percent of people who apply are disqualified.

"There's a lot more rejection than celebration, but we're hopeful," said Captain Johnson.

Officer Michalec said the idea that hundreds of officers could be leaving should be a concern.

"With the RNC, all-star games, CIAA tournament year after year come in here and just the high crime areas," Officer Michalec said.

CMPD referred us to the city for questions about the potential impact from retirements. The city sent us a brief statement saying, "We are currently analyzing House Bill 284 for any impacts to the city of Charlotte."

Meanwhile, Officer Michalec said many officers are waiting to see if the city will continue providing supplemental pay for the retirees.

"From the time you retire to the time you're able to collect social security," said Officer Michalec. "It comes down to pretty much dollar cents."

The police representative said officers will be meeting with financial advisors to really crunch the numbers.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC