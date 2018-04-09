In the midst of one of the hottest summers on record, many school children are riding buses without air conditioning.

The Fort Mill School District is home to the highest percentage of those buses, with almost 60 percent of its fleet not equipped with the cooling devices, according to district numbers.

Mckenzie Gagnon's two girls attend elementary school in the South Carolina school system.

"One of the first days of school, my daughter, actually she came home and actually got physically sick, vomiting, from being in the heat," Gagnon said. "I think that it's an issue that needs to be addressed because it's unhealthy."

While most school buses in the Fort Mill School District don't have air conditioning, roughly a third of school buses don't have A/C in Iredell-Statesville Schools (35 percent), Rock Hill Schools (29 percent) and Catawba County Schools (28 percent), according to those districts.

The remaining districts, Lincoln County (18 percent), Gaston County (12 percent), Cabarrus County (12 percent), Rowan-Salisbury (seven percent) and Union County (three percent), all have some buses without air conditioning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has the fewest buses without A/C. The district reports less than one percent of its buses don't have air conditioning, and those are all scheduled to be replaced next year.

Fort Mill owns about a third of its buses, while the state owns the rest. Of the 90 buses used for daily routes, 31 state buses have A/C and six district buses have A/C, according to the school system.

"Any interviews about bus purchasing and replacement need to be done by the state as they are the entity responsible," Fort Mill School District Chief Communications Officer Joe Burke said. "We do not have any comment in that area."

"As for any buses the district purchases in the future, they will be in line with state standards which would include A/C. The buses without A/C were purchased prior to the change in the state bus standards. They were purchased as part of previous district bond referendums that included transportation," added Burke.

Our investigation found, statewide, a third of school buses in South Carolina don't have A/C. The Palmetto State started buying buses with A/C in 2012 and only replaces its buses when funding is available, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.

"Of the 5,103 route buses 3,333 are air-conditioned," Chief Communications Officer Ryan Brown said.

North Carolina, meanwhile, plans on replacing 500 buses next year, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). The state started requiring and buying buses with A/C in 2001 and has far fewer without air conditioning​​​​​​ ​as a result. Of the state's roughly 12,940 route buses, NCDPI said 1,460 don't have air conditioning.

Follow Nathan Morabito on Twitter

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC