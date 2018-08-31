WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence honored late Senator John McCain as he lain in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

In an official presidential proclamation Monday, President Donald Trump said he had asked the vice president to offer an address at the ceremony honoring McCain.

“The president asked me to be here on behalf of a grateful nation,” Pence said. “To pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life in uniform and in public office, and it is my great honor to be here.”

Thousands were gathered Friday to honor the American patriot.

“We will ever remember that John McCain served his country and that John McCain served his country honorably,” Pence said.

The White House came under fire two days after McCain's death when flags were raised to full-staff, while the U.S. Capitol and other federal buildings remained at half-staff. Following criticism, the flags were ordered back at half-staff.

Additionally, Trump only offered a brief and impersonal statement on McCain's passing on Twitter and USA Today reported that he had to be pressured to make additional remarks.

Trump, who had a rocky relationship with McCain, was in Charlotte, North Carolina meeting with his supporters during McCain's lying in state ceremonies.

Pence delivered an executive wreath in front of McCain's casket on behalf of the executive branch. Senate

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also put wreaths around McCain’s casket representing the House and Senate.

“Generations of Americans will continue to marvel at the man who lies before us,” McConnell said. “The cocky, handsome, Naval aviator who barely scraped through school and then fought for freedom in the skies.”

In front of the thousands of mourners, House Speaker Ryan said that McCain deserves to be remembered as he wanted to be remembered. When talking about what he would tell future generations, Ryan said, “[McCain] is one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced.”

Saturday, McCain will be carried from the U.S. Capitol to the National Cathedral were a memorial service will be held to celebrate his. He will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Sunday.

