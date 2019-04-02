CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Well everyone’s favorite cartoon character who lives in a pineapple under the sea got to pop up on land for Super Bowl 53, but fans felt like the brief appearance wasn't enough.

Since the passing of SpongeBob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg in November 2018, fans have been urging Maroon 5 to perform the song "Sweet Victory" during this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

SpongeBob and his cast of friends performed that song during the show's "Bubble Bowl" episode. More than 1.1 million people even signed an online petition asking for the song to be played as a tribute to Hillenburg's legacy.

Fans got their wish... kind of. Here are some of the best memes from Twitter's meltdown Sunday night.