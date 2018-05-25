GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gastonia Police are looking for a pair of thieves who broke into a convenience store through the air ducts for the second time in two months.

Officers responded to Jacobs' Food Mart on South Marietta Street on Wednesday after its owner said someone climbed through the air ducts overnight and stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes and cash.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured two people breaking in, but they were wearing masks Detectives believe the same thieves are responsible for an almost identical break-in back in late-March when thieves crawled through the same air duct and stole $3,000 worth of cigarettes and $5,000 cash.

Police are still investigating, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

