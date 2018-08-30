YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in York County are trying to figure out who stole gasoline out of buses from three different churches.

The thief (or thieves) hit buses at Bethesda Presbyterian, Tirzah ARP and Gold Hill Baptist. The gas tanks were punctured; the vehicles were ruined. More than $200 worth of fuel was taken.

“We had just filled the bus up the day before, and it was completely empty,” said Dawn Westmoreland, co-director of the children’s center at Bethesda. “Ruined our bus and made us unable to get our children. If someone needed help, I wished they would have just asked.”

Pastors at the churches said they use the buses to transport senior citizens and children who now need a ride.

If you know anything about these crimes, call 911 or York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321

