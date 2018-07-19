CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The third suspect in a homicide last month in northeast Charlotte was arrested Wednesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 33-year-old Jamaal Griffin was picked up in Albuquerque, N.M. He was charged with attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and murder.

Police previously charged 18-year-old Jasmine Ingram and 18-year-old Abagail Johnson with the murder of 32-year-old Churchill Zoker.

Zoker was found shot at the Extended Stay America on East McCullough Drive in the University area on June 30. He was transported by Medic to CMC Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Griffin will be extradited back to Charlotte to face charges in the Zoker case.

