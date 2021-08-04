This Charlotte organization is asking you to volunteer your time to help local non-profits with demand this pandemic

SHARE Charlotte's 5th Annual DO GOOD Week is an annual promotion that rallies the community to DO GOOD locally through volunteerism.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SHARE Charlotte is gearing up for its 5th annual national volunteer week.

“Do Good week is April 18 through the 24th," SHARE Charlotte's Julie Campbell said.

It’s the non-profits annual promotion that rallies the community to do good locally through volunteerism.

“Since 2016 we’ve had over 10 thousand volunteers apply to do good for local non-profits," Campbell said.

Non-profits like Jumping Dreams Double Dutch, which is seeing demand increase this pandemic.

The Charlotte non-profit is the only competitive double Dutch team in the Queen City.

It was founded in 2017.

Away from the jump rope, the non-profit’s mission is to give back to underserved kids in the same city they represent on the road.

“We focus on fitness nutrition and building good character in children, Jumping Dreams Double Dutch Founder," Angelicka Crawford said.

Seven days a week the non-profit partners with organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte to raise awareness about childhood obesity, get kids moving and off of their electronic devices for at least an hour through physical fitness and provide free dinners for children in need.

“We feed about 120 kids a day," Crawford said.

To put into perspective that’s over 800 individual meals a week.

The non-profit isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon but to help keep up with the demand this pandemic it's asking the community to volunteer their time.

“If anybody wants to help us deliver meals, pack the bags, make the meals, pray over the meals anything that makes a difference to the kids we’re looking for any and everybody," Crawford said.

On the jump rope side, the non-profit is also looking for monetary donations to help with the program.

$50 covers a child’s tuition for a month, $100 can help purchase 5 sets of ropes or food to feed 100 kids for 3 days, $600 covers a child’s tuition and uniform for a year or a month of food for 120 kids.

To learn more visit www.jumpingdreamsdd.org.