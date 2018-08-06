A man in Elkhart, Ind. — just a few miles from the Michigan border — shared a Facebook post earlier this week with images of a massive spider one of his coworkers found while working on a boat.

How massive? 6 inches. Not centimeters. Inches.

"They found this giant beast on a boat at work today," Jacob Collins wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday with multiple frightening images of the behemoth spider. "Beware all Elkhart country residents. They are out there and they are real."

Collins said the coworker, Tabatha Cooper, originally found the spider and tried to scare the rest of her team with it.

Take a look for yourself.

Nope. Nope nope nope. We're good, thanks.

To ease your concerns, for what it's worth, Collins said the spider was later identified as a fishing spider, which tends to live near the water and is mostly harmless. It has since been released back into the wild.

But good luck on staving off those nightmares.

