People driving through Tennessee will need to take it slow and follow the speed limit this Thanksgiving holiday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that it will have troopers on I-40 every 20 miles from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25. It's part of “The I-40 Challenge” traffic safety initiative that multiple law enforcement have already announced they'll take part in.

“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided,” Colonel Dereck R. Stewart said. “The pain remains for a lifetime. That is why I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor but on all of our major Tennessee roadways. I am very thankful to the other highway patrols and state and local agencies across the nation who have also committed to this challenge. We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling on our Tennessee roadways. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired.”

I-40 runs 2,555 miles through eight states including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California.

There are 455 miles of I-40 in Tennessee.

"In 2017, there were 35 crashes on the Wednesday before and 44 crashes on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday on I-40. Four of the crashes were alcohol-related. THP also issued 458 seat belt citations and arrested 29 individuals for impaired driving. THP will continue state-wide enforcement on all Tennessee roadways during the holiday season," THP said in a release.

"The I-40 Challenge” has been a unique enforcement effort that spans from the East to the West coast,” Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “This is a great opportunity to team up with other state highway patrol agencies in an effort to keep the I-40 interstate system safe.

During your travels across Tennessee, if you require highway assistance please dial *847 (*THP). This will connect you to a THP dispatcher.

