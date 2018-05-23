CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people, including two teens and a 33-year-old, were taken to jail after police said they were spotted on school property with a shotgun.

It happened just as the day began for students at Icard Elementary school in Burke County Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call from a driver who said he saw three people carrying a shotgun near the playpen area of the school. The driver also said one of the people pointed the gun at him as he drove by.

Police notified school officials who immediately placed the school on lockdown. A nearby school was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown lasted about 20 minutes. Deputies arrested the suspects in and near a wooded area across the street from the school.

Douglass Allan Shuford, 18, Justin Wayne Hayley, 18, and Tabitha Evans, 33, were charged with having a gun on school property.

The school district released a statement; here is an excerpt:

As always we remain vigilant to suspicious activity on all of our campuses. We praise the staff at Icard for their quick actions in spotting and reporting the suspicious people on campus and local law enforcement for their quick response in dealing with the situation.

