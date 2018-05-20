The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to locate three inmates described as "dangerous," who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night:

Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, who is charged with carjacking and grand larceny.

Curtis Ray Green, 20, who is charged with murder.

Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, 27, who is charged with murder.

Deputies said they were notified of possible escape attempt just before 10 p.m. Saturday, and investigators have been searching for the three since the escape attempt was reported.

Sunday afternoon, Orangeburg County sheriff Leroy Ravenell revealed that the inmates escaped after an officer at the jail was assaulted, and it is believed that assault was a part of a plan to escape.

"The jail is not under my direction, but we responded and I think we did everything we could at that time," Ravenell said in a media briefing Sunday afternoon. "Our main objective at this point is to get these three individuals back in jail."

When asked how the community should respond, Ravenell said "We advise people to just be vigilant. We know these individuals are dangerous, we hope they are not armed at this time." He also underlined the importance of people reporting anything they see that seems suspicious.

Ravenell said, "we have no way of knowing how far they've gotten," but they are searching the local area, throughout the state and even outside the state based on leads they have received.

Orangeburg deputies are being assisted in the search by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the Elloree Police Department and representatives with the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the search efforts.

An inmate serving a sentence for violation probation escaped from the jail, which was built in 1967, thanks to a "door malfunction."

County officials have approved construction of a new $26 million jail.

If you think you see one of the three escaped inmates or have any information about their whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office immediately at (803) 534-3550 OR contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

