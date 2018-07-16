ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police were searching for the shooter who opened fire on a crowd at a backyard party in Rock Hill over the weekend, hurting three people.

Investigators said a large group of people gathered at a home on Carolina Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday when someone approached the crowd and started shooting.

Three victims were rushed to Piedmont Medical Center and Atrium Health where they were expected to fully recover.

"We're still trying to figure out how he came to the party and who he might have came with," said Lt. Michael Chavis.

Neighbors said they have seen police at the home numerous times in recent months. Detectives were in the process of questioning witnesses. A motive for the shooting was unclear.

"Everybody likes to have fun during the summer," cautioned Chavis. "Know your surroundings, know your event, keep an eye on everybody you've got coming, know your guests."

