SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police have named three persons of interest in Friday's double murder.

The persons of interest were identified as 32-year-old Ronald Earl Powers, 24-year-old Eugene William Black Jr. and 32-year-old Willie Earl Williams Jr.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Sabrina Annette Curzi and 34-year-old Darryl Allen Wright.

The deadly shooting happened Friday afternoon at Town Creek Park on E. Monroe St. The call came in just after 4 p.m.

"A vehicle with three males in it fled the scene. We are beginning to process information; they’ve already gotten some traction and good information to move the investigation forward," Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told NBC Charlotte.

It’s just the latest case of gun violence in Salisbury despite the city’s involvement in several programs to stop shootings.

Anyone with information about the persons of interest should call police.

